American Airlines, pilots union reach tentative deal

Fort Worth-based American Airlines and its pilots’ union have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract.

The terms of the agreement have not yet been released but AA CEO Robert Isom previously said he would offer 40% raises on a four-year deal.

Negotiations became more tense in recent months with union members voting to authorize a strike if talks did not make progress.

"Fellow pilots, thank you for your steadfast support throughout this lengthy process. As always, we will proceed with the best interests of the pilot group foremost in our minds," the Allied Pilots Association said in a statement.

It will take a few weeks to finalize the deal before the union’s roughly 15,000 pilots can ratify it.

APA previously said it was hoping for a deal before the busy summer travel season.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is still negotiating for a new contract with its pilots.