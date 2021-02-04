American Airlines expected to send out furlough notices this week

It looks like a long haul for airlines before things return to normal and one of North Texas’ biggest employers may again resort to trimming its workforce.

Furlough notices are expected to go out Friday to more than 13,000 American Airlines employees.

Federal payroll support is set to expire on April 1. If Congress doesn’t extend the program, American Airlines will have to temporarily lay off pilots, flight attendants and other workers.

Airline labor unions argue the industry needs more money -- $15 billion – to keep jobs through September.

American’s leaders sent a letter to staff saying they expected the industry to be in a better place but the slow vaccine rollout and new restrictions on international travel are keeping demand down.

The airline expects to fly 45% less this quarter compared to the same time period in 2019 before the pandemic.

American is offering early retirement programs and leaves of absence with partial pay to help cut costs.

United Airlines also sent furlough warnings to 14,000 workers last week.

Delta, Southwest and Jet Blue have avoided involuntary job cuts.