Ambush shooting in Dallas parking lot leaves 1 dead

Dallas police are looking for the people who shot and killed a man Monday night in the Pleasant Grove area.

Officers found the victim in a pickup truck that crashed outside the Golden Chick restaurant near the CF Hawn Freeway and Saint Augustine Road.

Investigators believe he was in the area to meet someone in the parking lot.

2 men, 2 women killed inside Northwest Dallas apartment, 2 arrested, police say

Two men ambushed and shot him. They got away.

The victim apparently tried to get help but crashed into a pair of parked cars.

North Carolina man charged with kidnapping, raping Dallas teen found in shed

He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.