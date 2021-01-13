Amber Hagerman’s murder still unsolved 25 years later

article

It’s been 25 years since an Arlington girl disappeared and became the inspiration behind a plan to find abducted children in grave danger.

On Jan. 13, 1996, 9-year-old Amber Hagerman was abducted while riding her bike in a grocery store parking lot near E. Abrams Street and Browning Drive.

A witness saw a man driving a black pickup truck grab her off her bike and drive away. A man walking his dog found her body in a drainage ditch in north Arlington four days later.

The nationwide Amber Alert system was later named after Hagerman. It has helped to save more than 900 children since then.

Police still have not solved the crime but welcome new tips. They believe someone out there knows something.

There is up to a $10,000 reward available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.