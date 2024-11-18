Botham Jean's family suing Amber Guyger for millions

The Brief The civil trial against former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger begins today. The family of Botham Jean is suing for millions in damages over his 2018 murder. Guyger will not attend and will have no representation in the trial, per her request.



A civil trial for former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who was convicted of killing Botham Jean in 2018, gets underway on Monday.

Guyger is still serving a 10-year murder sentence for killing Jean in his own apartment. She claimed she thought he was an intruder in her apartment.

She will not appear in court and doesn’t have legal representation – both at her request.

Jean’s family is seeking "unliquidated damages" for his wrongful death. If they win, they could get money from any Guyger book or movie deal.

FOX 4 spoke to Jean’s mother about a week and a half ago when the jury was seated. She said the trial feels like opening old wounds. But she said she’s ready for it to be over.

"Ever since this continues, it’s still unfinished business," Allison Jean said.

The civil trial is expected to last three days.