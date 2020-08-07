Amber Guyger appeals murder conviction, asks for a lesser charge and sentence

article

The legal team for former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger has filed an appeal with the Fifth Court of Appeals in hopes of overturning her murder conviction.

Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for murdering her upstairs neighbor, Botham Jean.

She shot Jean after walking into his apartment at the Southside Flat in September of 2018. She claimed she thought the apartment was her own and that he was an intruder.

In the appeal, Guyger’s attorneys argue “the evidence was legally insufficient to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Guyger committed murder because (1) through mistake, Guyger formed a reasonable believe about a matter of fact – that she entered her apartment and there was an intruder inside – and (2) her mistaken belief negated the culpability of murder because although she intentionally and knowingly caused Jean’s death, she had the right to act in deadly force in self-defense since her belief that deadly force was immediately necessary was reasonable under the circumstances.”

They also argue that a “rational jury” would have concluded that her actions were justified.

Guyger’s defense team is asking the court to throw out her murder conviction and instead convict her of criminally negligent homicide. They want a new trial to determine her punishment.

In Texas, the punishment for criminally negligent homicide ranges from 180 days to two years. Probation is also possible.