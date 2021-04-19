Amber Alert: Police searching for missing Seagoville teens

article

Police in the Dallas County city of Seagoville are searching for two teenage girls who were reportedly abducted Sunday.

Devany Betancourt, 16, and Marina Nelson, 17, were last seen around 2 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Highway 175 in Seagoville.

No details about the suspect or the circumstances of their disappearance were released.

Police described Betancourt as a 16-year-old Hispanic female who is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 11 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a gold and pinks shirt, jeans, brown boots, two gold rings and a gold chain with a bull when she disappeared.

Nelson is described as a 17-year-old white female who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 130 pounds with wavy brown hair and green eyes.

Advertisement

She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt and shorts.

Police said they believe the girls are in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone who spots them or has information should call the Seagoville Police Department or 911 immediately.