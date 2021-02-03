Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Celina boy

article

Police are looking for a child they said was kidnapped Tuesday night and may be in danger.

An Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Levy Pugh of Celina.

Celina police believe he is with Isaac Pugh. They have not described the relationship between the two.

They were last seen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and may be in a white Toyota Tacoma with the Texas license plate MDT1625.

Anyone who spots them or the truck should call 911.