Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Amarillo boy

article

Police in Amarillo are searching for a missing toddler who may have been abducted.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday for 2-year-old Alejandro Alvarado Jr.

Police did not release any information about his disappearance but said they believe he is in grave or immediate danger.

Alejandro Alvarado Sr. is wanted in connection with the toddler’s abduction.

Police described the suspect as a 24-year-old white male who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 240 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a neck tattoo on the right side of his neck.

He may be driving a 2014 grey Ford Fusion with the Texas license plate NGM3002.

Advertisement

Anyone who spots him or has information should call 911 or the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.