Amber Alert issued for missing 11-month-old girl last seen in Midland, Texas

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 11-month-old girl last seen in Midland, Texas on Monday morning.

Authorities are looking for 11-month-old Darla Steve.

SUGGESTED: Where is Leslie Obi? Homicide investigators scour southeast Houston apartment for clues

Darla was last seen on the 2700 block of Southwest Street on Monday morning around 12:30 a.m.

Darla is described as a white female, with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities are also looking for 29-year-old Zach Smith in connection with Darla's disappearance.

Smith is described as a white male, 5'6" tall, 167 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

SUGGESTED: 4 members of Memphis church killed in Texas plane crash, statement says

Authorities believe they may be in a gray 2022 Dodge Ram 3500 bearing Texas license plate SDD9435.

If you have any information on where Darla is contact 911 or the Midland Police Department at (432) 685-7110.