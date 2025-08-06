"Did you get your package?": Car crashes into Amazon delivery truck

A driver who reportedly fell asleep at the wheel crashed into an Amazon delivery truck Monday, residents said.

What we know:

A driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into an Amazon delivery truck Monday on NW 4th Avenue in Mineral Wells.

The driver of the car sustained minor injuries, according to Kristy Beck Miller, Mineral Wells resident. The Amazon driver was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. He is seen in the video limping away from the truck after the crash.

A homeowner, who witnessed the crash, said she went to check on the Amazon driver, who asked her, "Did you get your package?"

What we don't know:

No further details about the crash were immediately available.