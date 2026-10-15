Amazon delivery driver shot while working in Cedar Hill, suspect arrested

The Brief An Amazon Flex delivery driver says she was shot during her early morning shift on Monday while delivering packages in Cedar Hill. Yirmar Martinez was shot twice after pulling up to a home on North Cedar Hill Road. She had turned her high beams on when she saw a man armed with a gun at the house. Cedar Hill Police say an arrest has been made in connection to the shooting, but no charges have been announced.



An Amazon delivery driver is recovering after being shot twice during an early morning shift this week. Police say an arrest has been made, but have not identified the suspect.

Cedar Hill Amazon driver shooting

Yirmar Martinez, who is a delivery driver for Amazon, says she was shot while delivering packages in Cedar Hill early on Monday, October 12.

The shooting occurred after she pulled into a driveway off of North Cedar Hill Road to deliver a package. Martinez says she turned her high beams on to try and see a front door, pulling forward to an access road near the house.

Yirmar Martinez

Martinez says she saw a man armed with a gun near the house. She lifted her Amazon vest up, and he displayed a package before the man said something in English she could not understand before opening fire.

She was shot twice, with one bullet grazing the top of her head and another hitting her in the lower back.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Martinez's injury

Martinez says she drove away after the man started shooting, and that he continued firing at her as she drove off.

Arrest made

Cedar Hill Police confirmed to FOX 4 an arrest has been made in connection to the shooting, but have not identified a suspect because charges have not yet been announced.

Martinez spoke to Cedar Hill Police on Thursday afternoon about the incident.

Dig deeper:

Martinez moved from Venezuela to Texas two years ago, and works for Amazon Flex, an independent contractor program that allows delivery drivers to use their personal vehicle to deliver packages.

She tells FOX 4's Peyton Yager that Cedar Hill Police still have her vehicle as evidence.

Amazon statement

Amazon sent the following statement to FOX 4 about the shooting:

"The safety of delivery partners is a top priority, and we've been in contact with her to make sure she knows what support is available. We’re looking into this, and we’ll cooperate with law enforcement as they investigate."