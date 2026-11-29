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The Brief One person was killed and two others were seriously injured early Sunday after a pickup truck hit a concrete divider along the southbound Dallas North Tollway. The 2:45 a.m. crash happened near the Continental Avenue exit on Stemmons Freeway, forcing police to shut down all southbound lanes. Investigators have not yet identified the victims and are working to determine if speed or alcohol played a role.



One person was killed and two others were seriously injured early Sunday when a pickup truck slammed head-on into a concrete divider along the southbound Dallas North Tollway, police said.

Fatal DNT crash

What we know:

Dallas police and fire-rescue crews responded around 2:45 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash on the southbound tollway toward Stemmons Freeway, just before the Continental Avenue exit.

According to police, the driver failed to navigate the exit and struck the concrete dividing barrier head-on.

First responders found three people inside the truck. One occupant died at the scene, and the two others were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Patrol officers shut down all southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway toward Stemmons while traffic investigators mapped and processed the scene into the early morning hours.

What's next:

Police said investigators are working to determine whether speed or alcohol played a role in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.