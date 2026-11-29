Early Sunday fatal crash shuts down southbound Dallas North Tollway toward Stemmons Freeway
DALLAS - One person was killed and two others were seriously injured early Sunday when a pickup truck slammed head-on into a concrete divider along the southbound Dallas North Tollway, police said.
Fatal DNT crash
What we know:
Dallas police and fire-rescue crews responded around 2:45 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash on the southbound tollway toward Stemmons Freeway, just before the Continental Avenue exit.
According to police, the driver failed to navigate the exit and struck the concrete dividing barrier head-on.
First responders found three people inside the truck. One occupant died at the scene, and the two others were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Patrol officers shut down all southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway toward Stemmons while traffic investigators mapped and processed the scene into the early morning hours.
What's next:
Police said investigators are working to determine whether speed or alcohol played a role in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department officials on the scene.