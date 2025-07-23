"Alligator Alcatraz" controversy comes to Texas as Cornyn backs new facility

The Brief Senator John Cornyn supports building an "Alligator Alcatraz-like" immigrant detention center in Texas, similar to a controversial facility in Florida. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is actively seeking other states to build new detention facilities, with Secretary Kristi Noem in talks with five governors. Critics allege inhumane conditions and human rights violations at the existing "Alligator Alcatraz" facility in Florida, citing cramped spaces and infestations.



Senator Cornyn’s office told FOX 4 that he was not available for a brief Zoom interview to discuss his support for an "Alligator Alcatraz-like" detention center being built here in Texas.

Critics call the migrants in Florida housing inhumane. Something the Department of Homeland Security refutes, while also confirming that it is actively looking for other states to construct new facilities.

Following in Florida’s footsteps, Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn, this week, in a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee, says he wouldn't mind replicating the idea of an ‘Alligator Alcatraz-like' facility in Texas.

"I’m hopeful other states will step up in similar ways. If we could find a way to make something like this work in Texas, I would strongly support it."

Texas has previously pitched the feds. Earlier this year, the state's land commissioner offered the Trump administration more than 1,400 acres of land, down in Starr County, along the border to build immigrant detainee holding and processing sites.

Belts of Texas land, near El Paso, into New Mexico have become militarized zones.

Where troops are deputized to carry out immigration enforcement.

"I’d encourage our Governor as well as Secretary Noem to explore the possibility of locating future detention facilities in Texas."

A ball DHS secretary Kristi Noem says it is already moving.

"We're looking at other locations as well. We've had several other states that are actually using 'Alligator Alcatraz' as a model for how they can partner with us as well," said Noem.

"I'm having ongoing conversations with five other governors about facilities that they may have."

Noem wouldn't elaborate when asked which states or an exact timeline.

Problems with ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

Critics don't support the current one, much less adding others.

From the jump, protesters, democratic lawmakers and other advocacy groups have alleged human rights violations at "Alligator Alcatraz."

It sits on a 39-square-mile former airport site. In the middle of the Florida Everglades, surrounded by alligators and pythons.

Current capacity is 3,000 with plans to expand to 5,000.

Accusations from detainees recently surfaced about deplorable, cramped conditions, infested with mosquitoes and water leaks.

"We need to facilitate getting people out this country as fast as possible…"

Secretary Noem told reporters, "Any issues that were there… have been addressed."

While the American Civil Liberties Union has filed at least one lawsuit against the Trump administration over ‘Alligator Alcatraz’, the feds say, space is urgently needed to keep up with arrests.

"We need to double our capacity in detention beds because we need to facilitate getting people out of this country as fast as possible and to sustain our operations," said Noem.

Senator Cornyn is running for re-election this year, and he has a republican challenger, Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton.

As recent polling shows a healthy lead, at this point, for Paxton.

