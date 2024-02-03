Allen swears in its new police chief

article

The city of Allen has a new police chief, and it’s a man who said he's been hoping for this job his whole career.

"My goal, my dream was to always be the chief of police for the Allen Police Department," Allen Police Chief Steve Dye said.

Chief Dye has more than 35 years of law enforcement experience.

He most recently served as the city manager for Grand Prairie.

Before that, he served as the city's police chief.

Dye said he is thankful for the opportunity and looking forward to getting started with the department.