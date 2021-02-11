Allen mayor pro-tem arrested on child pornography charges

article

Allen's mayor pro-tem has been arrested on charges related to child pornography.

Gary Caplinger was booked into Collin County jail Thursday and has since been released.

The city of Allen posted a statement about the arrest saying it was shocking.

Caplinger has served as mayor pro-tem since 2012 and was first elected to the Allen City Council in 2005.

The city says right now he's serving his final term which expires in May.