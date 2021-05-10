Alleged drunk driver charged after child dies in crash in Grand Prairie

article

A man who police say was driving drunk when he caused a crash in Grand Prairie that killed a child has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Police say a father with two children in his car was involved in a minor accident on Interstate 30 and pulled off and stopped at the Belt Line exit on Sunday after 11:30 p.m.

That's when police say Detoderick Gaston, 31, rear-ended the car.

One child was killed, and the other child and the father were seriously injured.

Advertisement

Gaston is charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.