Teen sentenced to 40 years for Fort Worth drive-by shooting that injured 6

The Brief A 19-year-old was sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth that injured six people, including children. The May 2024 shooting happened at the Miramar Apartments, where five suspects opened fire from a vehicle. The youngest victim was 3-years-old. All suspects faced aggravated assault charges, and police say the gunfire was gang-related, though the children hit were not the intended targets.



A 19-year-old has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for his role in a drive-by mass shooting that injured six people in Fort Worth last year.

Fort Worth shooting that injured 6

What we know:

Allan Gilbert, now 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated assault in connection to the shooting, which happened in May 2024. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The backstory:

On May 1, 2024, Gilbert and four others fired multiple rounds in a drive-by shooting at the Miramar Apartments in Fort Worth.

Police responded to a shooting call at the complex on Las Vegas Trail around 7:30 p.m. Investigators say a vehicle carrying five people, including Gilbert, drove by the apartments and opened fire, striking six individuals who were outside at the time.

The victims ranged in age from 3 to 19 years old. Five were taken to the hospital—one in critical condition and another in serious condition. Both survived.

Police said the children did not know the shooters and were not targeted. Investigators believe the intended target was among those shot and lived near the apartment complex.

Arrests

Within weeks of the shooting, five suspects were arrested. They were from Fort Worth, Bedford, DeSoto and Dallas:

Jamal Piper, 17

Hayden Bates-Vellmure, 18

Jordan Elijah Jackson, 20

Allan Gilbert, 18 at the time

Patrick Biscoe, 19

Each was charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and one count of deadly conduct for discharging a firearm at a habitation. The other four suspects have not yet had their court dates.

In a statement, Fort Worth police said Gilbert is a documented member of the Bloods street gang.

Video of Fort Worth apartment shooting

Video from inside one of the apartments shows a 9-year-old boy hiding during the rapid gunfire.