Alert issued for woman assaulted, kidnapped from Arlington

Police are looking for an Arlington woman after they say she was assaulted and kidnapped by her boyfriend Monday.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Woodbridge Drive in West Arlington Drive on Monday around 6:30 p.m. Arlington police say before they arrived, a fight happened between 30-year-old Joseph Lee and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Isela Ivanhovva Martinez-Rico.

Police believe Lee assaulted Martinez-Rico and then kidnapped her. They are believed to be in a white 2014 Dodge Charger with Texas license plate JYB-2816.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Phil Williams at 817.459.5312. Tipsters can also call 911 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.469.TIPS.