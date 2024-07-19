Alamo Drafthouse movie theaters to reopen in North Texas in August

All North Texas Alamo Drafthouse cinemas will reopen by the end of August.

The six locations closed abruptly in June after their franchise owner filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The franchisor blamed struggling ticket sales and high franchise fees.

A week later, Sony Pictures announced it acquired the Austin-based movie theater chain.

The opening date for each theater is as follows:

Alamo Drafthouse Richardson – August 9

Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands – August 13

Alamo Drafthouse Cedars – August 16

Alamo Drafthouse Denton – August 20

Alamo Drafthouse Las Colinas – August 23

Alamo Drafthouse Woodbury – August 27

To celebrate the reopening, each location will offer moviegoers $5 movie tickets and $25% off on select food and drinks for the first two weeks after opening.

Those with unused tickets purchased before the closure will receive an email about ticket rainchecks, and season pass members will have the opportunity to reactivate their accounts.

Alamo Drafthouse is also hoping to make things right for the employees who lost their jobs by compensating them for the wages they were owed and giving them priority when rehiring.