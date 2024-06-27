North Texas Alamo Drafthouse movie theaters to reopen after abrupt closures

Alamo Drafthouse movie theaters in North Texas will soon be back in business.

The company announced Thursday on X that it would be reopening its five locations in Lake Highlands, Cedars, Richardson, Denton and Las Colinas later this summer.

No opening date was announced, but Alamo Drafthouse said the North Texas movie theaters would reopen later this summer "as soon as possible."

All five North Texas locations closed down abruptly on June 6 after the former franchise owner filed for bankruptcy protection. The franchisor blamed struggling ticket sales and high franchise fees.

A week later, Sony Pictures announced it acquired the Austin-based movie theater chain.

This will make Sony the first major Hollywood studio to own movie theaters since the rules changed in 2020.