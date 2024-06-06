Alamo Drafthouse theaters in North Texas closed

article

All five Alamo Drafthouse theaters in North Texas are now closed.

The company that franchised the theaters, Two is One, One is None, LLC, announced on Thursday that it is filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

As a result, the theaters in Richardson, Las Colinas, Lake Highlands, Dallas, and Denton, and a location in Woodbury, Minnesota will close.

Two is One, One is None cites a failure for people to return to theaters following COVID pandemic and the Writers' and Actors' strikes.

"Industry-wide economic performance was severely down in the fourth quarter of 2023 and in the first quarter of 2024. In fact, the first quarter of 2024 has been the worst performing quarter in movie-going history," said the company in a press release.

The company says they are "deeply saddened" by the decision to close the theaters.

"We are grateful to all our employees who put in the work, day in and day out to produce a special movie-going experience and to our many loyal customers for whom it was a pleasure to provide such a special experience," they said in a news release.

Any Season Pass, Victory Members and people with gift cards are asked to contact Alamo Drafthouse in Austin.

A letter addressed to staff was posted on the door of the location in Dallas' Cedars location.

The movie theaters could reopen, according to the movie theater chain.

"We are very disappointed to learn today that our franchisee, which operates five locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, TX and one in Woodbury, MN has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and is closing their business effective immediately," said Alamo in a statement. "We are heartbroken for the franchisee’s teammates and the local film communities, however, we are working as quickly as possible to get Alamo Drafthouse Cinema back up and running in these cities. All other Alamo Drafthouse locations are operating as normal, with continued expansion plans across the country."

Alamo is not the only theater to close.

Angelika Film Center in Plano posted on Facebook on Wednesday that its theater had closed after 20 years in operation.