Alabama officer shot and killed in line of duty, suspect arrested

Authorities say a Tuscaloosa police officer has died and the wanted felon he was pursuing is in custody after a shootout.

Al.com reports 40-year-old officer Dornell Cousette had come to arrest 20-year-old Luther Bernard Watkins Jr. who failed to appear in court on felony warrants. A bail bondsman was at the scene. The suspect ran inside a house instead and Cousette pursued him. Tuscaloosa Interim Police Chief Mitt Tubbs said shots were fired, fatally wounding the officer.

Watkins, also wounded, fled and was arrested at a hospital, where he was served with a capital murder warrant Tuesday.

Cousette was an Army veteran who had been with the police department for 13 years. He was engaged and had two daughters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.