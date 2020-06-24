Addison’s Kaboom Town fireworks moved to undisclosed location, to be livestreamed online

One of the largest fireworks shows in North Texas will not take place in person this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Addison’s Kaboom Town fireworks show will be moved to an undisclosed, out-of-town location and livestreamed online.

The decision was made to prevent crowds from gathering in Addison to watch the show. The town had previously announced the air show and festival that accompanies the fireworks would not take place.

“The health and safety of our residents, businesses, and visitors will always be the Town’s top priority and is a commitment on which Addison will not compromise,” Addison officials said in a statement.

The town cited the current spike in COVID-19 cases in Dallas County and an inability to get the needed public safety officers to handle traffic and crowd control.

The show will take place Friday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. and be streamed on YouTube.

