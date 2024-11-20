3 Fort Worth apartment fires linked to one suspect
Fort Worth - A 35-year-old homeless man has been arrested in connection with three fires at East Fort Worth apartment complexes last week, police said.
The suspect, Adam Erwing, is accused of intentionally setting fires on:
- Nov. 15 at 8808 Hornaday Circle South
- Nov. 16 at 8801 Hornaday Circle North
- Nov. 18 at 1400 Vanderbilt West
After putting out the fires, arson investigators determined all three fires were intentionally set.
Surveillance footage and witness statements led police to identify Erwing as the suspect.
Erwing was arrested Monday evening at a homeless encampment near Eastchase Parkway, close to the damaged complexes.
He was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on three felony arson charges.
Officials have not disclosed a motive for the fires.