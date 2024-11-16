Fort Worth apartment partially collapses during fire

article

A Fort Worth apartment was badly damaged after a fire on Friday night.

Firefighters were called to the apartment on Randol Mill Road, not far from I-30 shortly after 9:30 p.m.

They arrived on scene to find heavy fire and smoke coming from an upstairs unit of the two-story apartment.

Fort Worth Fire says they struggled to find enough water at the apartment, so crews stretched supply lines across the street to hydrants.

Crews had issues with traffic running over supply lines, causing the hoses to burst.

Firefighters began to battle the flames defensively after part of the building collapsed.

At least 16 units were damaged. The Red Cross is working to help residents who were displaced.

Fort Worth Fire says there was a report of a civilian who was injured, but that person was never found.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.