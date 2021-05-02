Activists rally for police, criminal justice reform at Texas Capitol

People pushing for police reform and criminal justice reform rallied at the Capitol Sunday.

"Acts of race-based hate and fear have no place here in Texas and not even here in the United States of America," said Dr. Candice Matthews, Texas Coalition of Black Democrats.

Several groups gathered at the front of the Capitol during the 87th Legislative session to make a statement.

"We stand in solidarity urging all national, state, and local government leaders to address bigotry, discrimination, and violence against minorities and deliver substantial and meaningful reform at the same time," said Dr. Matthews.

Gary Bledsoe with NAACP spoke up for the group denouncing HB 6 and SB 7. Two bills aimed at voter integrity, but Bledsoe it will be voter suppression if passed. "Help stop our state from becoming known as the state where it's easier to obtain a gun and a deadly weapon than it is to be able to vote."

People also showed up to show their support for House Bill 88, also known as the George Floyd Act.

"This bill with ban chokeholds, require de-escalation techniques, penalize officers who use excessive force and address issues with qualified immunity," said Bledsoe.

The group says it's important to speak out during this legislative session.