Accused Grapevine, Arlington sledgehammer burglars arrested

Two men have been arrested in connection to 10 burglaries in Grapevine and Arlington. Investigators say the two men used a sledgehammer to break the glass doors, then stole cigarettes and cash.

Sledgehammer Burglaries

The backstory:

According to police, investigators used the suspects' descriptions and the method used to get into the convenience stores to connect the burglaries.

Officials learned there were similar cases in Arlington, and the Grapevine Police Department began working with them.

They were able to identify the suspect vehicle and the two suspects. They were able to connect the two to 10 burglaries that started on May 14.

Anthony Johnson, Perry Busby (Source: Arlington City Jail)

According to Grapevine Police, detectives launched an undercover surveillance operation on the two suspects and caught them in the act of a break-in at a business in Arlington. The suspects tried to get away, but were arrested by officers.

Anthony Johnson, 40, and Perry Busby, 41, were taken to the Arlington City Jail. They face charges of burglary of a building.

Johnson later bonded out and Busby was taken to the Tarrant County Detention Center. Busby has since bonded out.