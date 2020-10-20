About 30% of registered voters have already voted in DFW
DALLAS - The second week of early voting started out strong.
Around 144,000 people showed up Monday in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties to vote.
More than 1 million people around the Metroplex have now voted in person. Another 133,000 have voted by mail.
The total is more than 30% of registered voters.
The turnout is noticeably higher in Collin and Denton counties with 36% of registered voters compared to less than 30% in Tarrant and Dallas counties.
Early voting continues through Friday, Oct. 30.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
