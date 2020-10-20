About 30% of registered voters have already voted in DFW

article

The second week of early voting started out strong.

Around 144,000 people showed up Monday in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties to vote.

More than 1 million people around the Metroplex have now voted in person. Another 133,000 have voted by mail.

The total is more than 30% of registered voters.

The turnout is noticeably higher in Collin and Denton counties with 36% of registered voters compared to less than 30% in Tarrant and Dallas counties.

Early voting continues through Friday, Oct. 30.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

