Abbott: Texas will loosen restrictions for schools’ online-only instruction amid pandemic

Governor Greg Abbott says Texas school districts will be allowed to extend online-only learning past the first three weeks of the school year.

The Texas Education Agency had previously released some guidelines allowing school districts up to three weeks of online-only learning at the start of the school year. After that, they could lose state funding.

But Abbott told Houston TV station KTRK-TV on Tuesday the Texas Education Commissioner is expected to make announcement in the coming days that provides more flexibility due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the state.

The news is a win for parents and teachers who had been concerned about classrooms filling back up as cases of the virus continue to skyrocket statewide.

Some school districts are pushing the start date back in order to have more time to prepare for a hybrid model of teaching where some students are online and others attend class in person. Others plan to have online only instruction until the high number of new coronavirus cases goes down.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa said there are challenges starting school online.

“There's a lot of ramp up we have to do. We've gotten our teachers trained on the mechanics, now we need to train them on the content. We need extra time to make sure they are ready to deliver that,” Hinojosa said.

Dallas ISD will discuss its options at a school board meeting next week. The district was among 40 that sent a letter to the governor asking for more flexibility.

