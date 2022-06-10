Aaron Dean’s defense team argues for another murder trial delay

article

Lawyers for a former Fort Worth police officer are asking for yet another delay in the start of his murder trial.

Jury selection in Aaron Dean’s trial is supposed to begin a week from Tuesday.

But defense lawyers argued they have two other cases that need to be handled first.

Dean is charged in the 2019 death of Atatiana Jefferson, who was shot in her mother’s home while holding a gun.

Prosecutors said Dean was checking on the house but never identified himself as a police officer before firing through a back window. Jefferson may have thought there was a prowler outside the home.

The trial has already been delayed because of the availability of the defense’s expert witnesses and a sick defense attorney.

