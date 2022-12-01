Aaron Dean murder trial: More potential jurors dismissed over opinions on police and community relations

Jury candidates in the Aaron Dean murder trial were asked more specific questions Thursday about police and community relations.

There was further scrutiny of prospective jurors Thursday. Even more potential jurors were dismissed in the effort to get the trial started next week.

In a group setting, the remaining men and women interacted with attorneys in Judge George Gallagher’s courtroom.

Reporters watched on a closed-circuit monitor in a separate room.

Former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean is facing a murder charge for the on-duty fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson. While responding to a call about an open front door at Jefferson’s mother’s home, Dean fired through a backyard window, killing Jefferson.

Some exchanges with the prosecutor regarding possible bias included this jury candidate’s remark: "I am quite sick and tired of how police officers are being treated."

"So you are saying you’d be starting off with a bias and with the state at a disadvantage, based on your position?" the prosecution asked.

"I’m going to say yes," the jury candidate said.

Another potential juror said, "I think police officers are a great asset to our community, a necessary asset to our community. But I don’t feel just because you have a badge you can do whatever."

Protests after Jefferson’s death received widespread attention.

The prosecutor asked candidates to share their views on the Black Lives Matter movement.

One man responded," I believe the Black Lives Matter movement is divisive and is not accomplishing what it set out to."

A woman answered, "I think there is a place for saying ‘Blake lives matter’ since in the past it seems lives of color have not seemed to matter when lost in certain situations."

After discussion on several other topics, including reasonable doubt, a defendant who chooses not to testify in their own defense and the difference between murder and manslaughter, one man said, "I just want to say what seems to be overlooked here is that this young lady lost her life. I just want to hear all of the facts."

It's expected we'll know by Friday if a panel of 12 and two alternates has been seated in the case against Dean.