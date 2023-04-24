$95 million Lotto Texas ticket sold in Colleyville

Someone bought a winning ticket for one of the largest jackpots in the history of Lotto Texas in Colleyville last week.

The Saturday, April 22 Lotto Texas jackpot had climbed up to $95 million, the third-largest jackpot in the history of the game and the game's largest jackpot since May 2010.

The winning ticket with the numbers 3, 5, 18, 29, 30, 52 was sold in Colleyville.

The cash value of the ticket is worth an estimated $57.5 million.

The largest-ever Lotto Texas Jackpot was won in El Paso in 2004 and was worth an estimated $145 million dollars. In May 2010, a Dallas retailer sold the $97 million winning ticket.