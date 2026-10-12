82-year-old motorcyclist from Mineral Wells killed in Jack County crash

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The Brief An 82-year-old Mineral Wells man died Sunday evening after his motorcycle failed to yield at an intersection and was struck by an SUV. The driver and passenger of the Nissan Xterra were wearing seatbelts and suffered no injuries in the collision. Texas DPS troopers confirmed weather and road conditions were clear, and the crash remains under active investigation.



An 82-year-old Mineral Wells man was killed Sunday evening after his motorcycle failed to yield at an intersection and was struck by an SUV in Jack County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Motorcyclist killed in Jack County crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and U.S. Highway 380.

A preliminary investigation showed that Gary Higginbotham was riding a 1999 Harley-Davidson Road King Classic westbound on U.S. 380 when he entered U.S. 281 and failed to yield the right-of-way to a northbound 2012 Nissan Xterra, troopers said. The SUV then struck the motorcycle.

Higginbotham, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Nissan, an 80-year-old male, and his passenger, a 76-year-old female, both of Montague, were wearing seatbelts and were not injured in the crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.