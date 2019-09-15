8-year-old shot in buttocks in Arlington

Arlington police are working to find out how an 8-year-old girl was shot in the buttocks Sunday afternoon.

The girl was taken to Cook Children’s Hospital, and police said she is expected to be okay.

Investigators are not yet sure about what led up to the shooting, and it’s unclear if she, a friend, or a family member may have been playing with the gun before it went off.

Police said that the gun involved was a "Mac 10 or uzi” that was reported stolen out of Bastrop.

Child Protective Services were called to the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.