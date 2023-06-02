Organized theft ring may be connected to more than 50 ATM thefts across DFW, Plano PD says

Plano police say they arrested 8 suspects who they believe may be connected to more than 50 ATM thefts across DFW.

Police arrested the suspects Thursday morning while were in the process of burglarizing an ATM at a 7-Eleven in Denton.

Plano believes the same suspects were responsible for an ATM burglary at a Plano 7-Eleven on May 25. During that burglary, five suspects backed a pickup truck into the front of the store, smashing a window. The suspects wrapped a chain around the ATM and using the truck yanked it out of the store.

The truck, which had been stolen, was later found abandoned at a Garland apartment complex.

Police from across North Texas reported similar events and worked together to identify the suspects.

Detectives from Plano, Coppell, Dallas, Euless, Frisco, Garland, Grapevine, Texas DPS and a 7-Eleven Zone Asset Protection Manager took part in the investigation.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Marlon Briscoe

The suspects were all charged with a second-degree felony theft of an ATM. They are currently being held in the Denton County Jail, and additional charges are expected in the near future.

ATM Theft Suspects

Anthony Dewayne Turner, 29 - Dallas

Joseph George Milton Turner, 29 - Dallas

Dominique Marquis Childress, 27 - Dallas

Danaijay Jacoby Derrett, 24 - Dallas

Marlon Briscoe, 24 - Dallas

Leroy Alvin Walls, 26 - Dallas

Louis Edward Coleman, 37 - DeSoto

Cortaveya Jean Jackson, 25 - Mesquite

Anyone with additional info is asked to call the Plano Police Department.