8 dogs rescued from Dallas 'dog-fighting environment,' man arrested

The Brief A Dallas man was arrested and charged with five counts of dog fighting after an animal cruelty investigation. Detectives rescued eight dogs that were found to be cruelly confined and neglected, with some requiring immediate medical care. The suspect, 53-year-old Gerald Brooks, has since bonded out of jail.



A Dallas man was arrested and charged with five counts of dog fighting after an animal cruelty investigation in Southeast Dallas.

8 dogs rescued

What we know:

A Dallas Police Animal Cruelty investigation led detectives to three properties in Southeast Dallas. Search warrants were executed at all three properties.

Detectives seized evidence of dog fighting and rescued eight dogs that were "cruelly confined and neglected," officials with the Dallas Police Department said.

Four of the puppies were emaciated and required immediate medical care, police said.

Gerald Brooks, 53, was arrested. He faces five counts of dog fighting, which is a class A misdemeanor.

Brooks has bonded out of jail.

Dallas Animal Services and Operation Kindness partnered with the Dallas Police Animal Cruelty Unit on this investigation. The K9 Unit and Southeast CRT executed the search warrants.

What they're saying:

"These dogs were rescued from an incredibly cruel environment. Our animal cruelty investigations benefit from a strong partnership with Dallas Animal Services and Operation Kindness, and we aggressively pursue justice for those who intentionally mistreat animals," said Assistant Chief Teena Schultz.