77-year-old man uses boxing skills to fight off robber

Authorities in the United Kingdom praised the courage and of a 77-year-old man who fought off a mugger at an outdoor ATM earlier this month.

South Wales Police shared a video from a security camera outside a grocery store in Cardiff, Wales, that shows the would-be robber grabbing and shoving the senior citizen at about 6 a.m. on Feb. 5.

The ATM user shoved back, got into a boxing stance, and then unleashed a few jabs on the outmatched criminal.

The thief demanded the man's cash and bank card but left empty-handed, heading towards Colchester Avenue, police said. He was wearing a black hat, a high-visibility vest, and a black backpack.

"The victim in this case showed great bravery, however he has been left shaken," Detective Constable Stephen Mayne said.

With Storyful