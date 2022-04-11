7 suspects arrested after Dallas chase ends in crash involving school bus

A police chase in Dallas ended with a rollover crash and seven suspects in custody.

Surveillance video at a business on Samuell Boulevard in Old East Dallas recorded Monday’s crash.

Police say all suspects were piled into a pickup truck they stole at gunpoint. They hit a trailer being towed by an SUV and clipped a school bus near Tenison Parkway, just south of the golf course.

Police were on them right after the stolen truck rolled. Three of the suspects ran away, but officers chased them down and arrested them. Police ordered the other four to get out and lay down.

None of them appeared to have serious injuries.

There were no kids on the school bus, and the bus driver was not injured.

The driver hauling the trailer did not appear to have significant injuries either.