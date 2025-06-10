7 injured in Far North Dallas crash

article

The Brief Seven people were injured, one seriously, in a crash in Far North Dallas on Monday night. The incident involved a vehicle crashing into a pole and another vehicle around 8:30 p.m. near 13900 Esperanza Rd. The cause of the crash and the number of occupants in each vehicle are currently unknown and under investigation by Dallas Police.



Dallas Police are investigating a crash that injured seven people on Monday night in Far North Dallas.

Far North Dallas Crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near 13900 Esperanza Rd.

A vehicle crashed into a pole and another vehicle.

Seven people were taken to area hospitals, one with serious injuries.

One person was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas, three were taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Plano, and three were taken to Medical City Plano.

What we don't know:

There is no official word on what caused the crash, or how many people were in each vehicle.

The identities of those involved have not been released.