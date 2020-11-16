7 dead after violent weekend in Dallas

It was a grim weekend with several deadly attacks in Dallas. There was also a random attack early Monday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers found a bullet-riddled car on East Grand Avenue in Dallas.

Police said a man and his wife were in the car. A dark-colored SUV pulled up alongside them and started shooting.

The man was taken to the hospital suffering a gunshot wound to the neck. He is in serious condition.

Early in the investigation, police think it may have been a random attack.

As officers worked the case, there was also a report of shots fired in the Uptown area of Dallas. But there were no injuries or damage from the second incident.

Police are investigating to see if the two cases are related.

Meanwhile, five people were shot and killed in Dallas on Sunday and there were two deadly shootings on Saturday.

Sunday night in the city’s Pleasant Grove neighborhood, police said three men came to a home and shot a man. He later died at the hospital.

The man’s adult daughter was also in the home. She got in her car and chased the suspects after the shooting.

The suspects then reportedly opened fire on the woman’s car and killed her, police said.

The three men connected to the killings are still at large.

Several hours earlier on Sunday afternoon, officers responded to a shooting call on Denley Drive in south Oak Cliff. The victim, 43-year-old Terrance Reed, was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police are asking anyone with information about the killing to contact them.

Also on Sunday a little before 10 a.m., police responded to yet another shooting at a bar in northwest Dallas.

A man and a woman in their mid-30s were both shot. They both died at the hospital.

Police said the suspect in this case is 33-year-old Eduardo Chavez. He fired several times into a group of people in the parking lot, striking the victims.

Chavez is now in custody charged with murder.

All of those homicides are on top of two deadly shootings in the city on Saturday.

