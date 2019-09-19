6-year-old shot by older brother in Arlington dies at hospital

A 6-year-old boy who Arlington police say was shot in the head by his older brother Sunday afternoon died at the hospital Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at a home in the 1400 block of Cloyne Dr.

According to police, Zain Alabiden Fadhil was flown to Cook Children’s Hospital on Sunday after his 10 or 11-year-old brother shot him in the head.

Investigators found that Fadhil’s brother was playing with a rifle, and didn’t realize it was real.

The parents, who were home at the time of the shooting, told police they weren't aware there was a firearm in their home, and told officers that a teenager who lives in the home may have bought it without their knowledge.

Police are working with ATF to track where that rifle came from.

Child Protective Services was called to the scene.

This shooting was one of three reported in North Texas on Sunday that involved a child being shot by another child.

Earlier in the day, Arlington police were notified about an 8-year-old who had been shot in the buttocks.

In Fort Worth, police say a 4-year-old girl was fatally shot by her sibling.