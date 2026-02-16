Fort Worth police arrest 5 after Super Bowl Sunday shooting caught on camera

The Brief Five teenagers were arrested after firing weapons into the air in a Fort Worth residential neighborhood on Super Bowl Sunday. Police used surveillance cameras and a real-time crime center to track the suspects' vehicle and safely conduct a traffic stop. No injuries were reported, though residents told police that bullets flew past their heads and damaged at least one vehicle.



Five young men were arrested after authorities say they fired guns into a Fort Worth neighborhood on Super Bowl Sunday,

The gunfire alarmed residents who reported bullets flying near their homes.

Gunfire alarms residents

What we know:

Fort Worth police said the shooting happened along Yuma Street, a dead-end road that leads into a cul-de-sac and is considered a hotspot for crime.

Residents who spoke with FOX 4 said they are frustrated by what they describe as increasingly common gunfire in the area.

Video released by the Fort Worth Police Department shows five men firing weapons into the air late at night. The footage was captured by a police camera connected to the department’s Real Time Crime Center. Police also posted body-camera video of officers detaining the suspects.

In one clip, officers can be heard ordering a suspect to comply. "Walk backwards, take a step."

Footage captures shooting

Local perspective:

Officer Cynthia Wood said police received several 911 calls from residents who reported hearing gunshots and bullets passing close to them.

"So we had several citizens that called in saying that they were in the area, and they could hear the bullets pass by them," Wood said. "They’re out there thinking it’s for fun that they’re just going to be out here shooting in the air, but those bullets come down, and they end up somewhere."

One neighbor, who declined to speak on camera, showed damage to the front windshield of his truck. Other residents told authorities that bullets were passing near their heads.

Authorities said they hope publicizing the arrests and the presence of surveillance cameras in the area will deter similar activity in the future.

"It appears that they were just out trying to shoot into the air, which is very dangerous," Wood said. "Those bullets can end up in somebody’s home, somebody’s car, somebody walking by."

Tracking the suspects

Dig deeper:

Police obtained a license plate number for the vehicle the suspects were in. Officers in the area were given the information and conducted a traffic stop.

"They relayed that information to the officers that were in the area and those officers were able to detain them safely and take them into custody," Wood said.

The following five men each face multiple charges:

19-year-old Darius Chandler

18-year-old Alfredo Jimenez

18-year-old Draylon Williams

18-year-old Donavan Wright

19-year-old Izac Villarreal