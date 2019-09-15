Police: 4-year-old fatally shot by sibling in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police say a 4-year-old girl was fatally shot by her sibling on Sunday.
According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the shooting happened just before 11:45 a.m., in the 7700 block of Greengage Dr.
Responding officers found 4-year-old Truth Albright suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Officers were told that Albright had been shot by a “juvenile sibling.”
Authorities are working to process the scene, and continuing to conduct interviews.
No further details have been released.