Police: 4-year-old fatally shot by sibling in Fort Worth

Police say a 4-year-old girl was fatally shot by her sibling on Sunday.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the shooting happened just before 11:45 a.m., in the 7700 block of Greengage Dr.

Responding officers found 4-year-old Truth Albright suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Officers were told that Albright had been shot by a “juvenile sibling.”

Authorities are working to process the scene, and continuing to conduct interviews.

No further details have been released.