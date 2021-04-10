6 people injured in gang-related shooting on Fort Worth freeway

article

Six people were hurt in what Fort Worth police believe was a gang-related shooting on Southwest Loop 820 Freeway Friday night.

Police said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m., as two vehicles were eastbound on the freeway.

Those inside the two vehicles started shooting at each other.

A stray bullet hit a woman in another vehicle, and a man inside his home on the freeway service road was also injured by a stray bullet.

In total, police said six people were shot, and one of them is in critical condition. The five others were treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police believe this was a gang-related shooting, and FWPD’s gang unit is investigating.