6 arrested in Dallas West End in targeted gang operation

The Brief A Dallas Police gang enforcement operation in the West End on June 20 led to six arrests. Authorities seized significant amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, and PCP during the operation. The individuals arrested face various charges, including felony drug possession and theft.



A targeted enforcement operation by the Dallas Police Department's Gang Unit in the West End of downtown on Friday, June 20, ended in six arrests and the seizure of significant quantities of illegal drugs. Police officials reported the arrests on July 10.

Gang Operation in West End

The operation aimed to disrupt criminal activity and identify known and suspected gang members, according to police. The Central Business District (CBD) Task Force, Dallas PD Central Patrol, and DART PD officers assisted in the effort.

What they're saying:

"Our mission is about more than making arrests. It's about keeping the City safe," said Assistant Chief Catrina M. Shead.

During the enforcement, officers confiscated 61 grams of methamphetamine, 2.5 grams of cocaine, and 4.1 grams of phencyclidine (PCP).

Arrests:

Kevin Lawrence, 38, is charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1/1-B (4g < 200g), a second-degree felony.

Trevon Freeman, 25, is charged with one count of theft ($750-$2,500), a Class A misdemeanor.

Lindsay Blackwell, 42, is charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1/1-B (1g < 4g), a third-degree felony.

Dilion Turkson, 27, was arrested on a warrant for possession of marijuana (2oz < 4oz), a Class A misdemeanor.

Wayne Beard, 41, is charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1/1-B (<1g), a State Jail Felony.

Ollison Wheeler, 31, is charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 2 (>= 4g < 400g), a second-degree felony.