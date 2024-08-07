5th suspect arrested for deadly Victory Park robbery

United States Marshals arrested a fifth person for a murder in Victory Park near the American Airlines Center.

Latraveone Wherry, 19, is charged with capital murder for the death of Jake Reynosa.

Police arrested four other people last month, including 18-year-old Isaiah Simmons and 19-year-old Christopher Gaines.

The other two suspects are 15 and 16-year-old girls. They are minors, so their names and mugshots won’t be released.

According to police, the five suspects were driving a vehicle they stole in a previous robbery during the early morning hours of July 14.

They had unsuccessfully tried to rob someone else and then rolled upon a group of people near the AAC that included Reynosa, according to the affidavit.

Police said the two teenage girls tried to distract Reynosa and his group. They got out of the car and started talking to Reynosa’s group, asking for their phones so they could exchange Instagrams.

That’s when Simmons and Gaines got out of the car and ran up on Reynosa. He tried to run away, but police said Simmons shot Reynosa in the back. Surveillance video captured the crime.

Witnesses said Gaines took Reynosa's phone and ran back to the car.

Jake Reynosa

After a short chase with police, the stolen car stopped, and the five suspects ran off.

Police believe Wherry was the getaway driver.

All five suspects are charged with capital murder.