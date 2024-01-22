53 arrested in North Texas human trafficking sting

A recent human trafficking sting in North Texas led to the arrest of 53 people who were allegedly trying to pay for sex acts.

The operation led by the North Texas Trafficking Task Force and Collin County Constable's Office was carried out on Jan. 11 and 12.

Undercover agents and officers talked with several suspects and arranged meet-ups.

In Texas, sexual solicitation is prosecuted as a felony.

Homeland Security Investigations Dallas Special Response Team, Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Bedford Police Department, Cooke County Sheriff’s Office,, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas County District Attorney Investigators, Dallas Police Department, Lake Worth Police Department, Midlothian Police Department, Texas National Guard, and Texas Department of Public Safety all took part in the operation.

"Human trafficking has no place in modern society," said HSI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Lester R. Hayes Jr. in a statement. "Those who fuel the demand through the purchase of commercial sex are as liable for the harm caused by those who coerce their victims into this lifestyle."

Homeland Security asks anyone who suspects sex trafficking to call in tips at 866-347-2423.