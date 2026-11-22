51-year-old man fatally shot in Far North Dallas; police searching for suspect
DALLAS - A 51-year-old man was fatally shot in Dallas on Saturday evening, and police are searching for the person responsible, authorities said Sunday.
Christopher Johnson identified as victim
What we know:
Dallas police responded to an assist-officer call around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 in the 13400 block of Esperanza Road, where a preliminary investigation determined Christopher Johnson had been shot by an unknown suspect.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced Johnson dead.
Police have not released any suspect details or a possible motive. The investigation is ongoing under case number 171731-2026.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective A. Thayer at 214-671-3657 or adam.thayer@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.