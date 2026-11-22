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The Brief A 51-year-old man, identified as Christopher Johnson, was fatally shot in Dallas on Saturday evening. Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 13400 block of Esperanza Road, where Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene. Police have not released any suspect details or a possible motive as the search for the shooter continues.



A 51-year-old man was fatally shot in Dallas on Saturday evening, and police are searching for the person responsible, authorities said Sunday.

Christopher Johnson identified as victim

What we know:

Dallas police responded to an assist-officer call around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 in the 13400 block of Esperanza Road, where a preliminary investigation determined Christopher Johnson had been shot by an unknown suspect.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced Johnson dead.

Police have not released any suspect details or a possible motive. The investigation is ongoing under case number 171731-2026.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective A. Thayer at 214-671-3657 or adam.thayer@dallaspolice.gov.