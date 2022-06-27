11-year-old Dallas boy killed in accidental shooting, police say

article

Dallas police believe the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy was an accident. They are still looking for a teenager suspected in the death.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex just east of Downtown Dallas on Munger Avenue, near Hall Street.

The boy died in the apartment. Witnesses said he did not live there but did reside in the complex.

Investigators believe the shooting was accidental, but they’re still searching for a suspect who has only been described as a teenager.

Kidnapped 13-year-old girl rescued during traffic stop, Canton police say

Dallas police are releasing little information due to juveniles being involved.

There’s still no word on what led up to the shooting or who the gun belonged to.

It’s also not clear if the suspect lived in the apartment where it happened or if there was anyone else home at the time of the shooting.